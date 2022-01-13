Douglas Bryson Acquires 1,000 Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Douglas Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, with a total value of C$43,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$695,840.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$44.26 on Thursday. Enghouse Systems Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$42.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENGH shares. CIBC cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.