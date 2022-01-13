Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,695 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 2.4% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Canadian National Railway worth $97,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 758.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 414,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after acquiring an additional 366,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.95.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.45. 23,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,738. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.65.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.4977 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

