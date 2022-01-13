Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $28.91 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in American Express by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Express by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,030. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.35 and its 200-day moving average is $168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

