Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,632 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $153,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.83.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $263.40. 45,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,850. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.51. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

