Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.46.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $235.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,910. The firm has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

