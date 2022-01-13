Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 4,198 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.1% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $83,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.28.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $4.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,007. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.41. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $278.95 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

