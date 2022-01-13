Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $46,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 160.9% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.69.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $181.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

