Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

DCT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

DCT opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.13 and a beta of -1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,003 shares of company stock worth $2,150,601. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

