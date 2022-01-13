Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:DCO opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08. Ducommun has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $543.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 44.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 33.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ducommun by 303.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ducommun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

