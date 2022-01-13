Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) PT Raised to $68.00 at Raymond James

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.58.

NYSE DRE opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $66.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

