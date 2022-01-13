E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Price Down 7.2%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $9.00. 35,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,162,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $443,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,280 shares of company stock valued at $801,646. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $118,000.

About E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.