Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 63,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.88 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.