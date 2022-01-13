Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Raised by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average is $111.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

