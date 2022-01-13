eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.67. 221,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.14. eBay has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,804 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after buying an additional 204,230 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in eBay by 2.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

