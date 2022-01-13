EchoLink Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $164,456.99 and approximately $170,862.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00057635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

