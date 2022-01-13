Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

EC opened at $13.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

