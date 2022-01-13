Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECVT. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.