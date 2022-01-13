Efinity (EFI) Price Hits $1.40 on Exchanges

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the US dollar. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00075601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.60 or 0.07648184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.27 or 0.99660259 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00067710 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

Efinity Coin Trading

