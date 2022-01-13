El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Truist Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo Loco in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Truist Securities also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,122. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $511.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.48. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.