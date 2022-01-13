Emera Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.663 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

TSE EMA opened at C$60.53 on Thursday. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$63.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$60.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.01. The firm has a market cap of C$15.66 billion and a PE ratio of 33.65.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EMA. CIBC upped their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CSFB set a C$60.00 target price on Emera and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.54.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.