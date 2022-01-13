Emera Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.663 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.
TSE EMA opened at C$60.53 on Thursday. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$63.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$60.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.01. The firm has a market cap of C$15.66 billion and a PE ratio of 33.65.
Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
