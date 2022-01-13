Emma Walmsley Acquires 7 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 7 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($22.23) per share, with a total value of £114.66 ($155.64).

GSK traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,631.20 ($22.14). The company had a trading volume of 9,706,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £82.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,642.80 ($22.30). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,581 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,486.61.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.13) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($19.00) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.61).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.