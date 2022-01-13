Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMP.A shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Empire news, Director Michael Bennett Medline purchased 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

TSE:EMP.A traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,639. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. Empire has a 52-week low of C$34.50 and a 52-week high of C$42.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

