ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Shares Up 0.3%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.82. 1,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97.

ENB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.