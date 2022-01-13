Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,600 at Barclays

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($33.94) to GBX 2,600 ($35.29) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,316 ($17.86) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,610 ($21.85) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,729.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,721.73. The stock has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,505 ($20.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,150 ($29.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.