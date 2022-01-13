Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2,600.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,699.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$479.25.

Endeavour Mining stock traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 206,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$23.12 and a 1-year high of C$35.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.46.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

