Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares were down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 10,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,923,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The business had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Endo International during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

