Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares were down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 10,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,923,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Endo International during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
