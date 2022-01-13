Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Up to $1.93

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.98. Enel Chile shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 2,097 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Enel Chile by 23.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 1,496,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 28.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 773,166 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 107.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,111,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 36.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 561,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 137,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

