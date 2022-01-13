Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 8.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 176,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,736,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 44.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 162,486 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

