Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ENPH has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.10.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $149.28 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.02 and a 200 day moving average of $188.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 129.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after buying an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

