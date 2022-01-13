Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Envista worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Envista by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 466,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 271,170 shares in the last quarter.

NVST opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $178,206.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

