Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Equinor ASA in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

