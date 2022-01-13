Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.15 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

AUPH stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,160,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $7,960,200. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $17,728,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $13,870,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 403,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after buying an additional 291,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.