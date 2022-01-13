Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Freshpet, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54).

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $96.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.63. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

In related news, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,868.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

