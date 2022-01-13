Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TuSimple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.43) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TSP. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

TSP opened at $27.45 on Thursday. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,295,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $287,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.