Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WTFC. Truist Securities raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.30.

WTFC opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

