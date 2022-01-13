Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 225,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 66.4% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 373,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CTHR opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.17. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $56,803.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 41,348 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 133,830 shares of company stock valued at $390,389. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

