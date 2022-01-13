Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 12,115 Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Dana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,206,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Dana by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dana by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 57.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.39. Dana Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAN. Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Dana Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

