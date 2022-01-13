Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of New Gold worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 63.5% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. Cormark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, September 17th. raised their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

NGD stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

