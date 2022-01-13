Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,505 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $162.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.14. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TER. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

