Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 25.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,186,000 after purchasing an additional 70,433 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $9,545,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,374 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP opened at $76.74 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.56%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.01.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

