Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 3,306 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Genasys were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Genasys by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 295,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 250,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNSS shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Genasys Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $149.93 million, a P/E ratio of 205.60 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Genasys Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

