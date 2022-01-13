Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 92,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 971,051 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,392,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

DXYN opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.55. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter.

The Dixie Group Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

