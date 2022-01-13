Ethereum Gold Trading 30.5% Lower This Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $273,351.86 and $7.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00059331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

