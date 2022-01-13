Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

EURN opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.29.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronav will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Euronav’s payout ratio is -4.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.