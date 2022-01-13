Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.15. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 million. Research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $139,083.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.