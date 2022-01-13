EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0021 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 49.5% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $66,776.84 and $4,800.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00393906 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008497 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001024 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $555.03 or 0.01304133 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003491 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.