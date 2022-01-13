Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Everest Re Group worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $283.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $209.63 and a one year high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on RE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.14.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

