Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,952. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

