Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Up 5%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s share price was up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 22,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 467,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $6,175,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,495,000 after purchasing an additional 93,655 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,583 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

