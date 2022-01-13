Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,615 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,137,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

FXA stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 12 month low of $69.46 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

